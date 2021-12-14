Toys collected at Orange Mound toy drive stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An annual Orange Mound toy ministry is in jeopardy this year after toys were stolen that took a year to collect.

Touched by an Angel Ministries holds food drives, engages with gang members, and collects toys each year for the most under-served Memphis neighborhoods.

Founder Larry Hunter says he’d collected 40 bikes and toys for 100 kids in this bin on Ketchum Road and Ketchum Cove over the last year. Sunday, he says his helpers found the lock and chain cut and all the toys stolen.

”I thought about all the people that were going to be depending on me to bless them like I normally do every Christmas, and I was excited because the kids, if you could just see the face of the kids, that bring them joy,” said Hunter. “And when I got there seeing that I didn’t have anything, it was hurting. I really wanted to cry.”

Hunter says he started collecting toys Monday.

He doesn’t know what he’ll do but believes God will find a way to pull off some type of giveaway with just 12 days until Christmas.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.