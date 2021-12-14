Tigers drop out of top 25

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a tough week for several Mid-South college basketball teams, but none tougher than it was for the Memphis Tigers.

As expected, the University of Memphis men’s squad falls all the way out of the latest Associated Press Poll.

The Tigers not even receiving votes after their fourth straight loss, a heartbreaking disappointing loss to Murray State at home in FedExForum Friday 74-72. It was a game in which the Tigers led by 14 at the break, but couldn’t guard the 3-point line after it, giving up a total of 14 3-pointers to the Racers, who improved to 8-1.

Meanwhile, Memphis is in a mess at 5-4. and Head Coach Penny Hardaway knows it.

As far as getting out of a 4-game losing streak, “I’ve never been here,” Hardaway said. “But, I do know that I’m a fighter and I’ll figure it out.”

Hardaway and Tigers have to fix it quickly with two ranked teams on the schedule this week, starting with No. 6 Alabama Tuesday night at FedExForum.

Here’s the way the AP Poll looks. Defending national champion Baylor back in the number one spot, followed by Duke, Purdue, UCLA, and Gonzaga rounds out the Top 5. Alabama comes to town Tuesday, ranked 6th in the country after knocking off 14th ranked Houston by one point.

Tennessee, now 7 and2, drops 5 spots to 18th. Memphis will play the Vols in Nashville Saturday. Kentucky falls 11 spots to 21st and Arkansas, after losing to Oklahoma, takes a 12-spot tumble all the way to 24th.

