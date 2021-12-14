Advertise with Us
Tennessee Amber Alert suspect still on the run

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of abducting a 17-year-old in Memphis launching a statewide Amber Alert is still on the run.

Memphis Police Department says the search for Lafayette “Lucky” Miller continues Tuesday after he allegedly abducted two teens, one of them identified as Barbara Sanders, and forced himself onto her at a business near Chleasea Avenue Sunday night.

MPD originally issued a City Watch for Sanders but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation later issued an Amber Alert. She was found in Memphis early Tuesday morning, according to TBI.

So far, investigators have not reported any leads on Miller’s location.

He is described as a Black male, 5′9, 205 pounds, black beard, last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray jogging pants and armed with a small handgun.

If you see him or know where he is, call MPD at 901-528-CASH or call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

