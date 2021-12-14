Advertise with Us
Spirit Airlines adds nonstop flights from Memphis to 3 new cities

Spirit Airlines flight
Spirit Airlines flight
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Spirit Airlines is launching nonstop flights to three new cities all flying out of Memphis International Airport.

Flights to and from Las Vegas and Los Angeles will begin April 20 and Orlando flights are set to begin June 8 of 2022.

“The arrival of Spirit Airlines at MEM provides our passengers with more low-cost travel options, and reflects our continued recovery from the pandemic,” said Pace Cooper, Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority Board of Commissioners. “These three new daily routes indicate that Spirit sees Memphis as a promising market and we look forward to their continued growth at MEM.”

Here’s the daily flight schedule below:

Spirit Airlines nonstop flights from MEM
Spirit Airlines nonstop flights from MEM(Memphis International Airport)

Tickets are on sale now at www.spirit.com.

