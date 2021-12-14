Showers possible today, a few storms Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry in most areas this morning, but scattered light showers will move in over the next few hours. Spotty rain will be possible this afternoon, but it will be mostly dry this evening. With a southeast breeze, temperatures will still climb to the mid 60s. Clouds will stick around tonight and low temperatures will be in the 50s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. High: 65 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: It will also be mostly cloudy on Wednesday, but it will be dry until late Wednesday night. High temperatures will reach the lower 70s with some peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. Rain will be on and off all day Thursday and a few thunderstorms with gusty winds will be possible. However, the severe threat will be very low with Thursday’s cold front. The front will stall over the area, so scattered showers will be possible Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s with lows in the 50s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers in the morning. The afternoon and evening look mostly dry Saturday and Sunday. we should also see more sunshine over the weekend. Temperatures will start off in the mid 50s Saturday and then drop to the 40s in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.