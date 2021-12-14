Advertise with Us
Shelby County COVID-19 cases increase by 84

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Dec. 14
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The daily COVID-19 case count increased by 84 Tuesday morning, according to the Shelby County Health Department.

There are also another 17 new cases among children.

Over 1,900 active cases are reported in the county and 496 are also pediatric cases.

Since the virus began spreading across the world, over 151,000 cases and 2,402 deaths have been reported in Shelby County -- it’s been one of Tennessee’s most-affected counties along with Davidson.

Within the last two weeks, over 1,700 people have been identified in contact tracing efforts.

According to SCHD, the seven-day rolling average for COVIF-19 cases per day is 171.

As for vaccinations, 530,716 people have been vaccinated and about 2,150 vaccines are administered a day over the last seven days.

For more Shelby County COVID-19 data, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

