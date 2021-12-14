Resentencing hearing for former death row inmate Pervis Payne continues today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the death sentence vacated for Pervis Payne his re-sentencing is now underway. The outcome of Tuesday’s hearing could mean freedom for Payne in the near future.

Payne’s re-sentencing hearing started Monday. The judge will ultimately decide if his two life sentences will run concurrently or consecutively.

Payne’s attorney Kelley Henry wants his sentences to run concurrently.

She says it would make Payne eligible for parole in about six years.

Henry has said if the sentences run consecutively, Payne would not be eligible for parole until he is 85-years-old.

Payne was convicted of the 1987 killings of a Millington mother and her 2-year-old daughter.

He was originally sentenced to death but that was recently vacated after Tennessee lawmakers passed a bill that prevents inmates with intellectual disabilities from being executed.

His re-sentencing hearing started Monday with witness testimony planned for both sides.

The attorney representing the state started the hearing by calling on the interim Inspector for the Millington Police Department who was asked to bring photos of the crime scene

The footage was very gruesome.

Payne’s attorney called his sister and father to the stand; she plans on calling on a total of 19 witnesses. Prison professionals are expected to testify Tuesday.

