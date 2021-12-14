Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Pilot charged with flying intoxicated after crash landing in Indiana

By 16 News Now and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) – The pilot of an ultralight plane landed in jail after crashing in Indiana late Monday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, 61-year-old Joseph Krol is accused of operating the aircraft while intoxicated.

WNDU reports Krol failed the field sobriety test after the crash and was arrested for operating while intoxicated and endangerment.

Krol was medically cleared before he was taken to jail and eventually released on recognizance.

The pilot was the only person in the plane at the time of the crash, and no one was hurt.

Police say no homes or nearby structures were damaged.

Copyright 2021 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert is issued for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders of Memphis. Police say she was...
Tennessee Amber Alert canceled after 17-year-old Memphis girl found safe
Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
Governor Lee continues to survey the damage in West TN.
Father and son killed at Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville
Young Dolph at FedExForum
Memorial ceremony honoring Young Dolph at FedExForum sold out
Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Father, son killed in tornado outbreak during weekend hunting trip, another man still missing

Latest News

President Joe Biden is shown in a Saturday file photo. Biden said the Newtown school shooting...
Biden: Nation owes school shooting victims more than prayers
The House is expected to vote on whether to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows...
House debates holding Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe
Volunteers, mostly employees from the Mayfield Consumer Products factory, help salvage...
Kentucky safety agency to review tornado deaths at factory
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
In this screen grab from video, Dr. Lorren Jackson, assistant medical examiner at Hennepin...
Prosecutors at Kim Potter trial document her Taser training