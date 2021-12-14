Pervis Payne resentencing underway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The re-sentencing of convicted murderer Pervis Payne is underway.

Payne previously challenged the death sentence he was originally facing in the 1987 stabbing deaths of a woman and her daughter.

The death sentence was vacated after Tennessee lawmakers passed a bill that prevents death row inmates with an intellectual disability from being executed. Monday’s proceedings focused on deciding if his two life sentences will run concurrently or consecutively.

Concurrent sentences would make Payne eligible for parole in less than 10 years. During court, a number of witnesses were called to the stand again to speak about the case.

No decision was made Monday. Proceedings are expected to continue Tuesday.

