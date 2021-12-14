Memphis police investigate shooting that left one man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating a man’s shooting death Monday night.

Officers responded to a scene at Beechmont and Portland at around 8:41 p.m. They located a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information available.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

