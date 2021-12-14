Man dies after hit with object; Memphis police investigate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A death investigation is underway in Memphis.

Memphis police say a man was found deceased at a residence at Pine and St. Eastmoreland Sunday night.

Investigators determined the victim was hit with an object, which caused his death. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

On 12/12 at 9:50 pm, officers responded to a DOA unknown at Pine St/Eastmoreland. A deceased male victim was located. Investigators determined that the suspect hit the victim with an object, causing the victim's death.

No arrests have been made. Call 901-528-CASH w tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 14, 2021

