Man dies after hit with object; Memphis police investigate

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A death investigation is underway in Memphis.

Memphis police say a man was found deceased at a residence at Pine and St. Eastmoreland Sunday night.

Investigators determined the victim was hit with an object, which caused his death. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

