Grizzlies blow away sixers in final game of homestead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies have been wreaking all kinds of havoc on the NBA lately with an injury-depleted roster.

The Philadelphia 76ers find out what it’s like to play the Bluff City bears when reinforcements hit the court.

Take you downtown to FedExForum where the Grizzlies welcome back Jeran Jackson, Jr. to the starting lineup. He’d miss the last couple of games with a sore knee. Sixers playing without late scratch Joel Embiid, and the Grizzlies take full advantage. Triple J tripping off triples out front and also plowing the lane for the driving two-hand jam with authority.

Jackson showing his unicorn capacity, blocking shots left and right. Twenty-two points for Jackson.

Speaking of the Lane, Dillon Brooks owns the paint and the keys to the rim attacking the rack with impunity. Nobody stopping the villain on this night. Twenty-three for Brooks.

Griz empty their bench midway the fourth quarter. All 13 players score when former Tennessee star Yves Pons drops a corner three. Grizzlies win for the eighth time in nine games. Final Score 126-91 Grizzlies now 17-11, next hit the road for two going West starting at the Portland Trailblazers Wednesday night.

