Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Grizzlies blow away sixers in final game of homestead

Grizzlies blow away sixers in final game of homestead
Grizzlies blow away sixers in final game of homestead(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies have been wreaking all kinds of havoc on the NBA lately with an injury-depleted roster.

The Philadelphia 76ers find out what it’s like to play the Bluff City bears when reinforcements hit the court.

Take you downtown to FedExForum where the Grizzlies welcome back Jeran Jackson, Jr. to the starting lineup. He’d miss the last couple of games with a sore knee.  Sixers playing without late scratch Joel Embiid, and the Grizzlies take full advantage. Triple J tripping off triples out front and also plowing the lane for the driving two-hand jam with authority.

Jackson showing his unicorn capacity, blocking shots left and right.  Twenty-two points for Jackson.

Speaking of the Lane, Dillon Brooks owns the paint and the keys to the rim attacking the rack with impunity.  Nobody stopping the villain on this night. Twenty-three for Brooks.

Griz empty their bench midway the fourth quarter. All 13 players score when former Tennessee star Yves Pons drops a corner three. Grizzlies win for the eighth time in nine games. Final Score 126-91 Grizzlies now 17-11, next hit the road for two going West starting at the Portland Trailblazers Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
An Amber Alert is issued for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders of Memphis. Police say she was...
Tennessee Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old abducted in Memphis
One person killed in Shelby County from powerful storms
One storm-related death confirmed in Shelby County
Governor Lee continues to survey the damage in West TN.
Father and son killed at Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville
Myles Wiseman II convicted in long-term rape of daughter
Man convicted in long-term rape of daughter

Latest News

University of Memphis football begins preparations for Hawaii Bowl
Tiger women’s basketball game at Towson called off
Tigers drop out of top 25
Tigers drop out of top 25
Two Memphis area stars take top honors at CFB Awards