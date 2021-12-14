GoFundMe created for Horn Lake hit-and-run victim’s funeral

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - A GoFundMe is up to help raise money for the family of a 21-year-old who was killed in a hit-and-run on Dec. 10.

Horn Lake police say Leslie Bickers was struck at Nail Road and Jackson Drive and died after emergency responders arrived at the scene.

The GoFundMe was created to raise money for Bickers’ funeral.

So far, over $1,000 has been raised with a goal of $10,000.

Police have not provided any suspect information regarding this crash.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Horn Lake Police Department at 662-393-6174 or DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-TIPS.

