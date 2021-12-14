Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

GoFundMe created for Horn Lake hit-and-run victim’s funeral

Leslie Bickers
Leslie Bickers(Leslie Bickers GoFundMe)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - A GoFundMe is up to help raise money for the family of a 21-year-old who was killed in a hit-and-run on Dec. 10.

Horn Lake police say Leslie Bickers was struck at Nail Road and Jackson Drive and died after emergency responders arrived at the scene.

The GoFundMe was created to raise money for Bickers’ funeral.

So far, over $1,000 has been raised with a goal of $10,000.

Police have not provided any suspect information regarding this crash.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Horn Lake Police Department at 662-393-6174 or DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

An Amber Alert is issued for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders of Memphis. Police say she was...
Tennessee Amber Alert canceled after 17-year-old Memphis girl found safe
Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
Governor Lee continues to survey the damage in West TN.
Father and son killed at Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville
Young Dolph at FedExForum
Memorial ceremony honoring Young Dolph at FedExForum sold out
Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Father, son killed in tornado outbreak during weekend hunting trip, another man still missing

Latest News

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Dec. 14
Shelby County COVID-19 cases increase by 84
Spirit Airlines flight
Spirit Airlines adds nonstop flights from Memphis to 3 new cities
Memphis Fire Department responding to car wash fire
Vehicle fire sends Memphis car wash up in flames
Car wash fire
Viewer video of flames coming from car wash on Sycamore View/Raleigh Lagrange Rd.