Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

A few strong storms possible Thursday

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Storm Predicition Center has placed a section of the Mid-South under a marginal risk (category 1 out of 5). The main threats will be strong gusty wind within any storms that may develop.

Marginal Risk of severe weather for parts of the Mid-South
Marginal Risk of severe weather for parts of the Mid-South(SPC)

A Marginal Risk (1/5) means that widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but there could be a few isolated severe storms.

There are a total of five Severe Weather Risk Categories
There are a total of five Severe Weather Risk Categories(NWS)

Impacts: A few storms could reach severe limits but the main threat will be strong winds on the leading edge. The severe weather potential overall is low and more specifically the tornado threat is low. Low doesn’t mean zero, so the First Alert Weather team will be monitoring.

Severe weather outlook for Thursday with a cold front
Severe weather outlook for Thursday with a cold front(WMC First Alert Weather)

Timing: Rain chances will start in the morning from west to east but timing for stronger storms will be from 1 pm to 7 pm.

Long Range Futurecast
Long Range Futurecast(WMC First Alert Weather)

HAVE A WAY TO GET ALERTS!

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

An Amber Alert is issued for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders of Memphis. Police say she was...
Tennessee Amber Alert canceled after 17-year-old Memphis girl found safe
Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
Governor Lee continues to survey the damage in West TN.
Father and son killed at Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville
Young Dolph at FedExForum
Memorial ceremony honoring Young Dolph at FedExForum sold out
Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Father, son killed in tornado outbreak during weekend hunting trip, another man still missing

Latest News

Mild with low rain chances today and tomorrow
A few showers possible today; better chances of rain & storms on Thursday
Mild with low rain chances today and tomorrow
Tuesday midday Memphis First Alert Weather - First Alert Meteorologist Sagay Galindo
Clean up efforts underway in Dyer County following tornado
Federal relief requested to help with debris removal, emergency measures following Tennessee tornadoes
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather - 12/14