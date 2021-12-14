A few strong storms possible Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Storm Predicition Center has placed a section of the Mid-South under a marginal risk (category 1 out of 5). The main threats will be strong gusty wind within any storms that may develop.

Marginal Risk of severe weather for parts of the Mid-South (SPC)

A Marginal Risk (1/5) means that widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but there could be a few isolated severe storms.

There are a total of five Severe Weather Risk Categories (NWS)

Impacts: A few storms could reach severe limits but the main threat will be strong winds on the leading edge. The severe weather potential overall is low and more specifically the tornado threat is low. Low doesn’t mean zero, so the First Alert Weather team will be monitoring.

Severe weather outlook for Thursday with a cold front (WMC First Alert Weather)

Timing: Rain chances will start in the morning from west to east but timing for stronger storms will be from 1 pm to 7 pm.

Long Range Futurecast (WMC First Alert Weather)

HAVE A WAY TO GET ALERTS!

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

