A few showers possible today; better chances of rain & storms on Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A few light spotty showers will be possible through the afternoon but most will see more clouds at times than anything. Southeasterly breezes, will allow temperatures to climb into the mid 60s. Clouds will stick around tonight and tomorrow but should remain mostly dry.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers and highs in the mid 60s. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy with highs near 70 and a stray shower possible. Winds: South at 10-15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: It will also be mostly cloudy on Wednesday, but it will be dry until late Wednesday night. Rain will be on and off all day Thursday and a few thunderstorms with gusty winds will be possible. However, the severe threat will be very low with Thursday’s cold front. The front will stall over the area, so scattered showers and storms will be possible Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s with lows in the 50s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers in the morning. a few showers will possible in the afternoon Saturday. Sunday, there is a slight chance of a shower but more sunshine is expected on Sunday. Temperatures will start off in the mid 50s Saturday and then drop to the 40s in the afternoon. High temperatures will only be in the upper 40s on Sunday.

