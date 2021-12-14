Federal weather relief to help with debris removal, emergency measures following Tennessee tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Recovery from those devastating and deadly weekend storms is only just beginning. Gov. Bill Lee issued an executive order Monday to get Tennesseans the help they need to bounce back.

Lee requested federal emergency assistance for nine counties impacted by the devastating tornado outbreak that claimed the lives of four in Tennessee.

Those counties are Cheatham, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Gibson, Lake, Obion, Stewart and Weakley — assistance will help with debris removal and emergency protective measures.

If granted, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse jurisdictions for eligible work or provide direct assistance.

Other state leaders including Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Haggerty have also requested help from the President.

Lee said in a news release: “The impact of severe weather in Tennessee and our neighboring states has been devastating. We remain committed to providing the necessary resources to assist Tennesseans as they recover from this tragic loss.”

Executive order 94 will help with

Waiving state residency requirements for individuals to participate in nutrition and child well-being programs

Directing insurance companies to assist policyholders experiencing weather-related losses and allows insurance professionals licensed in other states to provide service related to severe weather

Allowing pharmacists to dispense an extra 30-day supply of maintenance prescriptions as needed in response to severe weather

The order also waives fees for duplicate driver’s licenses or photo IDs and waives state and county clerk fees for the issuance of lost or damaged motor vehicle titles.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency created a recovery web page to help storm survivors find resources.

