Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Clouds, warmer temperatures and a few showers return

By Spencer Denton
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Increasing clouds with lows in the mid 40s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some showers possible, mainly in the morning. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph. It will remain mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower with lows in the mid 50s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. By Wednesday night, rain will be possible again with lows in the 50s and 60s. It will be windy with gusts to 30 mph by Thursday morning.

LATE WEEK RAIN: Rain will be likely Thursday and Friday with scattered showers and storms. It will be windy with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers in the morning. Temperatures will start in the 50s but could fall into the 40s in the afternoon. On Sunday, it will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers and highs in the mid 40s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
An Amber Alert is issued for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders of Memphis. Police say she was...
Tennessee Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old abducted in Memphis
One person killed in Shelby County from powerful storms
One storm-related death confirmed in Shelby County
Governor Lee continues to survey the damage in West TN.
Father and son killed at Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville
Myles Wiseman II convicted in long-term rape of daughter
Man convicted in long-term rape of daughter

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee visits areas affected by overnight storms
Gov. Bill Lee signs Executive Order for severe weather relief
Drone footage captures what appears to be the rubble of a water tower in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Mayfield, Ky. residents working toward recovery after EF-3 tornado
This weekend’s storms knocked out power to more than 54,000 MLGW customers in Memphis.
Orange Mound residents without power for third day following storms