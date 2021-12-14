Clouds, warmer temperatures and a few showers return

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Increasing clouds with lows in the mid 40s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some showers possible, mainly in the morning. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph. It will remain mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower with lows in the mid 50s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. By Wednesday night, rain will be possible again with lows in the 50s and 60s. It will be windy with gusts to 30 mph by Thursday morning.

LATE WEEK RAIN: Rain will be likely Thursday and Friday with scattered showers and storms. It will be windy with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers in the morning. Temperatures will start in the 50s but could fall into the 40s in the afternoon. On Sunday, it will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers and highs in the mid 40s.

