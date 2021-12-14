Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Clean up efforts underway in Dyer County following tornado

By Kelli Cook
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands in the Mid-South and in surrounding states are without heat and water after a string of tornadoes ripped through several states, killing dozens.

The long-track tornado started in Dyer County in Newbern. There was damage, including the convenience store, “Little General,” which was destroyed. Only two gas pumps remain.

The tornado crushed cars and left neighborhoods nearly unrecognizable around Reelfoot Lake.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the tornado began producing EF-1 winds, but as it moved northeast it gained strength.

Samburg in Obion County sustained serious damage.

A total of four Tennesseeans died over the weekend due to the storm.

“I just want to remind people that being prepared and heeding warning is very clear today is part of why we had the limited amount of lost of life despite the significant amount of damage,” said Governor Bill Lee.

Bill Lee toured the area Saturday.

Monday, Lee issued Executive Order 94 to provide operational flexibilities for counties affected by tornadoes and severe weather in Northwest and Middle Tennessee.

Lee also requested federal emergency assistance for nine counties, including Lake, Obion, and Dyer counties.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
An Amber Alert is issued for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders of Memphis. Police say she was...
Tennessee Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old abducted in Memphis
One person killed in Shelby County from powerful storms
One storm-related death confirmed in Shelby County
Governor Lee continues to survey the damage in West TN.
Father and son killed at Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville
Myles Wiseman II convicted in long-term rape of daughter
Man convicted in long-term rape of daughter

Latest News

Tyson Foods donating 600K meals for storm victims in multiple states
Tyson Foods donating 600K meals for storm victims in multiple states
Kentucky tornado leaves residents devastated; hundreds seeking shelter
Kentucky tornado leaves residents devastated; hundreds seeking shelter
Trumann residents recovering after storm as NWS surveys damage
Trumann residents recovering after tornadoes as NWS surveys damage
Orange Mound residents without power for third day following storms
Orange Mound residents without power for third day following storms