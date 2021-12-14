Clean up efforts underway in Dyer County following tornado

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands in the Mid-South and in surrounding states are without heat and water after a string of tornadoes ripped through several states, killing dozens.

The long-track tornado started in Dyer County in Newbern. There was damage, including the convenience store, “Little General,” which was destroyed. Only two gas pumps remain.

The tornado crushed cars and left neighborhoods nearly unrecognizable around Reelfoot Lake.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the tornado began producing EF-1 winds, but as it moved northeast it gained strength.

Samburg in Obion County sustained serious damage.

A total of four Tennesseeans died over the weekend due to the storm.

“I just want to remind people that being prepared and heeding warning is very clear today is part of why we had the limited amount of lost of life despite the significant amount of damage,” said Governor Bill Lee.

Bill Lee toured the area Saturday.

Monday, Lee issued Executive Order 94 to provide operational flexibilities for counties affected by tornadoes and severe weather in Northwest and Middle Tennessee.

Lee also requested federal emergency assistance for nine counties, including Lake, Obion, and Dyer counties.

