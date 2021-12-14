Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 17 Nov
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Thanksgiving Day Parade Party Ideas
Putting a S on the table with a decadent twist, see how to elevate your holiday parties!
Kisha Landfair | S is for Sweet | sisforsweet.com
Winterize Your Life
Old man winter is ready to setup shop. How to boost your immune system for productivity and prep for the holiday season.
Dr. Keanna L. Ralph | Transformational Coach & Strategist | Click here to take the Holiday Health Challenge 2021
Thanksgiving’s Vegan Turkey Meal
It’s a Vegan-giving! See how to pull off a vegan turkey with all the trimmings for your next feast!
Da Vegan Guru | Celebrity Chef | Instagram: @gurucityvegan901 | Facebook: @gurucityvegan901
Memphian Stars in Disney’s The Lion King
Curtain Call! It’s the preview of Disney’s the Lion King!
Jaylen Lyndon Hunter | Young Simba, Disney’s The Lion King | orpheum-memphis.com
Gerald Ramsey | Mufasa, Disney’s The Lion King | orpheum-memphis.com
