Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 17 Nov

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Thanksgiving Day Parade Party Ideas

Putting a S on the table with a decadent twist, see how to elevate your holiday parties!

Kisha Landfair | S is for Sweet | sisforsweet.com

Winterize Your Life

Old man winter is ready to setup shop. How to boost your immune system for productivity and prep for the holiday season.

Dr. Keanna L. Ralph | Transformational Coach & Strategist | Click here to take the Holiday Health Challenge 2021

Thanksgiving’s Vegan Turkey Meal

It’s a Vegan-giving! See how to pull off a vegan turkey with all the trimmings for your next feast!

Da Vegan Guru | Celebrity Chef | Instagram: @gurucityvegan901 | Facebook: @gurucityvegan901

Memphian Stars in Disney’s The Lion King

Curtain Call! It’s the preview of Disney’s the Lion King!

Jaylen Lyndon Hunter | Young Simba, Disney’s The Lion King | orpheum-memphis.com

Gerald Ramsey | Mufasa, Disney’s The Lion King | orpheum-memphis.com

