Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 16 Nov

Reharvest Memphis

Rethink food waste. Chefs from around the Bluff City gather to show us ways to recycle ingredients and make delicious dishes.

Heidi Rupke | Memphis Food Waste Project | cleanmemphis.org

Ali Manning | Project Green Fork | projectgreenfork.org

The Importance of Grieving

Dealing with loss affects us all. But many don’t take the time to grieve. Why it’s important in the healing process and ways you can get free help.

Telisa Franklin | Minister | telisafranklin.com

Communities in Conversation: Black Power, Jewish Politics

A look back into the past and how it impacts our future, we discuss the narrative formed during the Civil Rights Movement and its impact today.

Jonathan Judaken | Professor of History, Rhodes College | Facebook: @communities.in.conversation

Plant Parenting: Propagation

The art of propagating. For all those with a green thumb - my next guest shows us how to properly breed your house plants naturally.

Amanda Willoughby | Lead Video Instructor, CLOUD901/Memphis Public Libraries & Mentor Coordinator/Festival Producer, Indie Memphis | Instagram: @amandabwilloughby

