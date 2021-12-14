Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Best Life: Quit smoking to heal organs

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Nov. 18 is the great American smoke out. The day thousands of people will try to give up cigarettes for good. Seventy percent of those who smoke want to stop and each year, about 1.3 million people do kick the habit. But what if you’ve been smoking for ten to 20 or even 30 years, does quitting even make a difference to the damage that’s been done?

How can you quit this smoking?

According to https://smokefree.gov/, smoking impacts every organ in your body and it’s never too late to reverse the damage that’s been done. Here’s what https://www.quit.com/ says you can expect: after six hours of quitting, your heart rate slows, and your blood pressure becomes more stable.

After one day, your body is almost nicotine-free. But it takes two weeks to rewire your brain to not crave nicotine.

Within 24 hours, your risk of heart attack decreases as your blood becomes thinner and less likely to clot.

After three to six months, your lungs will start to function better. In two to five years your risk of heart disease will lessen, and in ten to 15 years the risk of lung cancer, heart attack or stroke will be similar to someone who has never smoked. So do your body good and quit for good!

Forty percent of people who have been successful quitting attribute it to a strong cessation program.

A few first steps include replacing nicotine with patches or gum. Even the act of leaving your hands idle can cause you to want to smoke, get up and move around to curb initial cravings.

Avoid triggers by changing your routine, don’t participate in old activities that would allow you to smoke. If you or a loved one needs help quitting, call the helpline at 1-800-quit-now.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Danielle Gober, Producer; Robert Walko, Videographer and Editor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

An Amber Alert is issued for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders of Memphis. Police say she was...
Tennessee Amber Alert canceled after 17-year-old Memphis girl found safe
Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
Governor Lee continues to survey the damage in West TN.
Father and son killed at Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville
Young Dolph at FedExForum
Memorial ceremony honoring Young Dolph at FedExForum sold out
Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Father, son killed in tornado outbreak during weekend hunting trip, another man still missing

Latest News

NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 408 new cases reported Tues.
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Dec. 14
Shelby County COVID-19 cases increase by 84
Best Life: Give presents with a purpose this holiday season
Best Life: Give presents with a purpose this holiday season