Applications open for MLGW’s Power of Warmth program

(WMC Action News 5)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Applications are open for Memphis Lights, Gas and Water’s (MLGW)’s Power of Warmth program.

The program offers free space heaters or electric blankets for low-income seniors and disabled residents.

Applications will be accepted online only through December 31. Those who qualify will be notified by January 11.

For more information on the qualifications and to apply, click here.

