4 charter schools return to Shelby County Schools for 2022-23 school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four Mid-South charter schools will soon be back under the Shelby County Schools (SCS) umbrella.

The Achievement School District announced Frayser, Corning, Georgian Hills, and Whitney Achievement elementary schools will revert to SCS for the 2022-23 school year.

The Achievement schools were previously under the state of Tennessee’s control, but schools in the achievement district have a 10- year limit. Three of the schools have reached that limit.

Whitney Achievement Elementary will return one year early due to a joint decision between the state and SCS.

“The ASD was never designed to be a school’s forever home and we are confident that every student will continue on that path to excel,” said SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray. “To ensure parents, families, and schools from four schools remain informed, we are collaborating with the Tennessee Department of Education and ASD to host two upcoming informational sessions.”

The transition will impact 807 students, according to SSC.

