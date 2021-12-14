2 suspects arrested after multiple stolen vehicles, gun recovered in Crittenden Co.

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - Two men were arrested after several stolen vehicles and firearms were recovered in Crittenden County Friday.

Marcellous Leach, 28, and Matthew Hudson, 18, are charged with theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 from vehicle and theft of property. Leach is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Bob Taylor Road, north of Marion, regarding a theft where several cars, motorcycles, and trailers were stolen. One of the stolen cars had a tracking device in it that pinged on Opal Road near Earle.

When deputies arrived at the area near Earle, they located Leach and Hudson in possession of stolen property.

Deputies recovered the following:

Chrysler 200

Chevrolet Envoy

Chevrolet Malibu

Stolen trailer

Harley Davidson motorcycle

Honda Gold Wing motorcycle

Deputies also recovered stolen firearms, a welder, and other miscellaneous items.

Leach and Hudson were scheduled for a bond hearing Monday.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.