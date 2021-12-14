Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

$1M donated to Memphis River Parks for Tom Lee Park renovation

Tom Lee Park (Source: Pixabay)
Tom Lee Park (Source: Pixabay)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A million-dollar donation to Memphis River Parks Partnership will help add to the renovation of Tom Lee Park.

The donation from Valero will provide funds to plant more than 1,000 trees throughout the park along with funding for:

  • The Community Grove: A lush, natural gathering space in the Active Core of the park with a verdant tree canopy providing shade and protection from the elements.
  • The Birch Forest: A forest of Birch trees connected to a new public art piece by Theaster Gates.
  • Pollinator Shrubland: A natural area in the Habitat Terraces where trees meet shrubs, perennials and pollinators.

The $60 million renovation project at the park along the Mississippi River has already begun.

In addition to the donation, Valero employees will lead community planting days at the park.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

An Amber Alert is issued for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders of Memphis. Police say she was...
Tennessee Amber Alert canceled after 17-year-old Memphis girl found safe
Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
Governor Lee continues to survey the damage in West TN.
Father and son killed at Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville
Young Dolph at FedExForum
Memorial ceremony honoring Young Dolph at FedExForum sold out
Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Father, son killed in tornado outbreak during weekend hunting trip, another man still missing

Latest News

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
Memphis Fire Department responding to car wash fire
Vehicle fire sends Memphis car wash up in flames
Car wash fire
Viewer video of flames coming from car wash on Sycamore View/Raleigh Lagrange Rd.