$1M donated to Memphis River Parks for Tom Lee Park renovation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A million-dollar donation to Memphis River Parks Partnership will help add to the renovation of Tom Lee Park.

The donation from Valero will provide funds to plant more than 1,000 trees throughout the park along with funding for:

The Community Grove: A lush, natural gathering space in the Active Core of the park with a verdant tree canopy providing shade and protection from the elements.

The Birch Forest: A forest of Birch trees connected to a new public art piece by Theaster Gates.

Pollinator Shrubland: A natural area in the Habitat Terraces where trees meet shrubs, perennials and pollinators.

The $60 million renovation project at the park along the Mississippi River has already begun.

In addition to the donation, Valero employees will lead community planting days at the park.

