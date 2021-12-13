Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Woman celebrates 109th birthday with family and friends

Mrs. Carrie Reynolds turned 109 on Saturday, here she is reading cards she received in...
Mrs. Carrie Reynolds turned 109 on Saturday, here she is reading cards she received in celebration.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Kinsley Centers and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) – A woman in Alabama celebrated her 109th birthday with family and friends this weekend.

The red carpet was rolled out for Carrie Reynolds as she had a special lunch at her favorite restaurant, Captain D’s, according to WTVY.

Reynolds said she felt like she was reliving her sweet 16.

Last year, the family threw her a drive-by parade to social distance due to COVID-19. They say this year they are happy they were able to get together and celebrate a little closer.

“It is truly a blessing, I’ve been knowing her since the 70s and I didn’t have a grandmother around and my family just adopted her as our grandmom and she adopted my kids also,” Juanita Andrews said. “And there’s two special people, she is one of them at 109, and my next one is my dad who turned 105 last Saturday.”

Reynolds has lived through many historical events, including the Spanish Flu, World War I, the Great Depression and World War II.

Her secret to living a long, fulfilled life is “working hard and tending to your business.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
An Amber Alert is issued for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders of Memphis. Police say she was...
Tennessee Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old abducted in Memphis
One person killed in Shelby County from powerful storms
One storm-related death confirmed in Shelby County
Governor Lee continues to survey the damage in West TN.
Father and son killed at Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville
Myles Wiseman II convicted in long-term rape of daughter
Man convicted in long-term rape of daughter

Latest News

In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video...
Pathologist: Daunte Wright’s gunshot wound wasn’t survivable
Man charged in shooting death at Memphis gas station
Man charged in shooting death at Memphis gas station
Breaking news.
USA Gymnastics, USOPC reach $380M settlement with victims
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on Mayfield, Ky.
This photo shows the West Charlotte High School campus.
Shots fired on Charlotte, NC, high school campus; police responding