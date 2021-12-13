Wendy Moten to compete on ‘The Voice’ finale tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday kicks off the “The Voice” finals!

We have been watching week after week as hopefuls belted it out, including Memphis native Wendy Moten who has made it to the final performance.

Monday and Tuesday night she will compete against four others for the gold.

You can watch their performances on Action News 5 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.