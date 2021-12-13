Advertise with Us
Wendy Moten to compete on ‘The Voice’ finale tonight

Wendy Moten on "The Voice"
Wendy Moten on "The Voice"
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday kicks off the “The Voice” finals!

We have been watching week after week as hopefuls belted it out, including Memphis native Wendy Moten who has made it to the final performance.

Monday and Tuesday night she will compete against four others for the gold.

You can watch their performances on Action News 5 at 7 p.m.

