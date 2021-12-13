Advertise with Us
Warming trend over next few days & more rain to end the week

WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cool morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, but sunshine will help bring temperatures back up to the lower 60s this afternoon. Low temperatures will drop to the lower to mid 40s tonight. Clouds will gradually build in this evening and a few showers will be possible tomorrow.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 60 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: Lower to mid 40s. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: A weak weather system will move through on Tuesday, so it will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few isolated showers. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the mid to upper 50s. It will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. By Wednesday night, rain will be possible again and showers will be on and off Thursday. High temperatures will be near 70 with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

NEXT WEEKEND: The front that will move in on Thursday will stall across the area and will keep shower chances into the start of the weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers in the morning; temperatures will start in the 50s but could fall in the afternoon. On Sunday, it will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers and highs in the mid 40s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

