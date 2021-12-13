Warming temperatures followed by rain chances by the end of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Sunshine will prevail again today and temperatures will warm into the lower 60s this afternoon. Clouds will start to move in tonight as a warm front moves across the area on Tuesday bringing a slight chance of rain.

TODAY: Sunny with highs near 60 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and lows in the lower to mid 40s. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Winds: South at 5-10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: A weak weather system will move through on Tuesday, so it will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few isolated showers. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the mid to upper 50s. It will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. By Wednesday night, rain will be possible again and showers will be on and off Thursday. High temperatures will be near 70 with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

NEXT WEEKEND: The front that will move in on Thursday will stall across the area and will keep shower chances into the start of the weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers in the morning; temperatures will start in the 50s but could fall in the afternoon. On Sunday, it will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers and highs in the mid 40s.

