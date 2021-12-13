Tornado destroys nursing home in Arkansas, 1 dead

MONETTE, Ark. (WMC) - The town of Monette, Arkansas suffered extensive damage from a tornado late Friday night, Monette Manor Nursing Home was hit especially hard.

Governor Asa Hutchinson toured the Natural State assessing the damage, one of his stops was the nursing home.

“Probably the most remarkable thing is that there’s not a greater loss of life, we have accounted for two loss of life,” Hutchinson said.

One Arkansas resident died in the nursing home, a second person died in Leachville at a Dollar General store.

Hutchinson confirmed 67 residents were inside the nursing home at the time of impact.

Rachel Bunch, Executive Director for Arkansas Health Care Association shared a statement on behalf of the nursing home:

“We were able to evacuate the residents. Regrettably, one fatality has been reported and others injuries are being evaluated. Some of the residents are now at home with family members, some were taken to local long-term care facilities and some are in nearby hospitals.”

Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship said 1984 was the last time the town experienced this amount of damage.

He said residents were given a 25-minute warning before the impact, and the generosity of people is what gives him hope in knowing the town will bounce back.

“To see my community, to see how people have rallied together. Last night as soon as this happened, they came from all over this community,” said Blankenship.

Hutchinson says he’s declared a state of emergency due to the damage and 20,000 people waking up to no power Saturday.

“Our responsibility now is to make sure we have accurate damage assessments and we’re going to have to do a lot of debris removal,” said Hutchinson.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.