Tennessee education commissioner promotes winter break literacy campaign
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday, Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn visited a Memphis school along with a special guest.
Riley the Raccoon joined Schwinn at East Journey Academy to read a book to students and promote a new literacy campaign.
The campaign is called S.I.M.P.L.E. Moments at Home. It uses social media to provide quick and easy at-home activities to help boost literacy practices for younger students.
