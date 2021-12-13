Rising rain chances and temperatures this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -So thankful for the sunshine today but temperatures have been chilly and tonight we will dip back in the 30s. It will be cold again tonight but not as cold as last night. Sunshine will continue through Monday along with warmer temperatures. A warm front could bring a few showers on Tuesday, but many will stay dry. Higher rain chances will arrive along a cold front by the end of the work week and into the upcoming weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the lower 30s and light winds.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs near 60 and winds out of the southeast at 5 - 10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the mid 40s and light winds.

MAIN WEATHER: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few isolated showers along with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s and by Wednesday night a few showers will be possible with lows in the upper 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with showers and a few storms likely, high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

NEXT WEEKEND: The front that will move in on Thursday will stall across the area and will keep shower chances into the start of the weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers; highs will start in the 50s but could fall in the afternoon. On Sunday mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers with highs in the mid 40s. A lot still depends on when that front finally move out of the Mid-South so Sunday could turn out dry.

