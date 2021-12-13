Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Monday, Joe Birch interviews Dr. Shirin Mazumder at the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Dr. Mazumder is an infectious disease specialist at Methodist Healthcare.

This week, Dr. Mazumder gave an update on the new COVID-19 antibody drug AstaZeneca, including how it works, who it is intended for and what it could mean for those who are immune compromised.

She also spoke about the Omicron variant now being seen in Shelby County.

Watch her interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

