Over 2,400 MLGW customers still without power

(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fifty-two Memphis Light, Gas and Water crews and nine outside teams are actively working to restore power to thousands of homes and businesses across Shelby County.

MLGW says customers may see fluctuating outages as crews work safely to restore power after the storm.

Right now there are more than 2,400 customers still in the dark; that number at one point topped 30,000.

The estimated time for power to be completely restored is midnight Monday.

Customers still without service should report their outage to MLGW’s outage hotline at 901-544-6500.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

