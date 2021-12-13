Orange Mound residents without power for third day following storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend’s storms knocked out power to more than 54,000 Memphis, Lights, Gas, and Water (MLGW) customers in Memphis.

Power has been restored to most, but more than 2,000 customers remain without power, mainly in Orange Mound.

MLGW says it hopes to have power restored to everyone by midnight Monday.

People who live in Orange Mound say they’re being patient. They’re just wondering when power will come back on for them.

The intense storm that swept through Orange Mound Friday night is one Anna Moore and her neighbors won’t soon forget.

“It sounded like a bomb exploded because the wind was blowing so hard. It had blown my front door open, so we didn’t know if the tornado was coming or not. We just did what was told, to get down on the floor,” said Moore.

The storm toppled trees, sending them crashing into cars and homes. It also snapped powerlines, knocking electricity out to thousands.

“It’s been kind of rough,” said Wylie Harris. “But you got to do what you got to do to survive.”

While MLGW has restored power to most parts of the city, Monday marked the third day without electricity for most of Orange Mound.

Jason Oliphant, a doctor who recently moved to Orange Mound, says it got so cold Saturday that he and his family had to stay with friends.

He says he’s also been calling MLGW about a tree that fell onto a powerline behind his home.

“And they just keep saying yeah, we’re getting to it,” said Oliphant. “What’s confused me about this particular situation is they classify it as an emergency, but yet nothing’s happened on it.”

Action News 5 reached out to MLGW concerning the tree on the powerline.

MLGW gave the following response:

“Crews have been working 24/7 to restore power to this area. The power lines that are down, or in trees at this location, are not live for everyone’s safety. Customers are still asked to practice caution around any downed power lines.”

Moore and her neighbors hope it means the crews will restore their power soon.

“If it don’t get turned on right now, at least we got the strength and joy to know that they are out here trying, so that’s a good thing,” said Moore. “That gives me a little hope.”

MLGW customers still without service should report their outage to MLGW’s outage hotline at 544-6500.

To report an emergency, such as downed wires or gas leaks, call 901-528-4465.

