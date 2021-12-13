Nearly 2,000 active cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says there are another 123 cases of COVID-19 identified in the county and 31 newly confirmed pediatric cases.

There are currently 1,918 active cases with 488 active cases among children.

The health department has reported over 151,000 cases and 2,402 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Numbers have been fluctuating in recent weeks -- the latest positivity rate for the week of Nov. 28 is 4.5% down from the previous week at 6.4%.

Health officials believe vaccinations are to thank for lowering the county’s numbers but with a new variant on the rise, there are some worries.

Two cases of the omicron variant were confirmed in Shelby County Friday.

The department recommends you get a booster dose of the vaccine to fight the variant.

Here’s the latest COVID-19 vaccine data in Shelby County:

530,590 total people vaccinated

82,044 series intiation

333,309 series completion

1,084,603 total vaccinations administered

17,320 vaccinations reported within last seven days

115,237 additional dose

For more information on COVID-19 in Shelby County visit, shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

