Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Nearly 2,000 active cases in Shelby County

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Dec. 13
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Dec. 13(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says there are another 123 cases of COVID-19 identified in the county and 31 newly confirmed pediatric cases.

There are currently 1,918 active cases with 488 active cases among children.

The health department has reported over 151,000 cases and 2,402 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Numbers have been fluctuating in recent weeks -- the latest positivity rate for the week of Nov. 28 is 4.5% down from the previous week at 6.4%.

Health officials believe vaccinations are to thank for lowering the county’s numbers but with a new variant on the rise, there are some worries.

Two cases of the omicron variant were confirmed in Shelby County Friday.

The department recommends you get a booster dose of the vaccine to fight the variant.

Here’s the latest COVID-19 vaccine data in Shelby County:

  • 530,590 total people vaccinated
  • 82,044 series intiation
  • 333,309 series completion
  • 1,084,603 total vaccinations administered
  • 17,320 vaccinations reported within last seven days
  • 115,237 additional dose

For more information on COVID-19 in Shelby County visit, shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
One person killed in Shelby County from powerful storms
One storm-related death confirmed in Shelby County
Governor Lee continues to survey the damage in West TN.
Father and son killed at Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville
Myles Wiseman II convicted in long-term rape of daughter
Man convicted in long-term rape of daughter
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
SCHD COVID-19 data 12/12/21
Health department reports 171 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County
Shelby County Health Department
Two cases of COVID-19 omicron variant identified in Shelby County
Two cases of omicron variant identified today in Shelby County
Two cases of omicron variant identified today in Shelby County