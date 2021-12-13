Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado damage in Arkansas, Tennessee

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETTE, Ark. (WMC) - The National Weather Service confirmed EF-3 tornado damage in two different parts of northeast Arkansas.

NWS says it’s continuing to survey damage in the Mid-South after preliminary findings suggest an EF-3 tornado may have struck west Tennessee from New Bern to Dresden.

Among the hardest-hit areas in Arkansas are the towns of Monette and Leachville where people died in both communities.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson declared a state of emergency Saturday after several tornadoes tore through the natural state.

Hutchinson confirmed two people died, one in Leachville at a Dollar General store and a second in Monette at Monette Manor Nursing Home.

A spokesperson for the nursing home said 65 residents were inside the facility when the tornado struck.

The governor toured the damage Saturday walking through what’s left of the nursing home.

“Probably the most remarkable is that there’s not a greater loss of life we have accounted for two loss of life,” said Hutchinson. “The nursing home spokesperson says some of the residents are now at home with family members, some were taken to local long-term care facilities and others are in nearby hospitals.”

Hutchinson also emphasized the importance of reporting any damage to your local Office of Emergency Management so they can make an assessment and calculate the loss and see if the area qualifies for federal aid.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
One person killed in Shelby County from powerful storms
One storm-related death confirmed in Shelby County
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
Couple counts blessings after tree crashes into house during severe weather
Couple counts blessings after tree crashes into house during overnight storms
Police: Suspect wanted for three early morning robberies
Police: Suspect wanted for three early morning robberies

Latest News

Daylight shows tornado damage at Monette, AR nursing home
Tornado destroys nursing home in Arkansas, 1 dead
Nursing home
Tornado destroys nursing home in Arkansas, 1 dead
Arkansas Governor declares a state of emergency after Friday night storms
Arkansas governor declares a state of emergency after Friday night storms
One storm-related death confirmed in Shelby County
4 dead after storms rip through Tennessee