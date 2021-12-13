Memphis convenience store employee indicted, accused of killing theft suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A convenience store employee has been indicted in the shooting death of an alleged shoplifter.

Robert Buie is charged with second-degree murder.

Memphis police say Buie worked at Scootie’s One-Stop on Walker Avenue as a stock clerk and security guard. Investigators say Christopher Nettles tried to rob the store May 16.

Police say when Buie confronted Nettles, one shot was fired, hitting Nettles in the chest. Nettles’ family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the store owner and Buie.

