Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis convenience store employee indicted, accused of killing theft suspect

Robert Buie
Robert Buie(Shelby County Jail)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A convenience store employee has been indicted in the shooting death of an alleged shoplifter.

Robert Buie is charged with second-degree murder.

Memphis police say Buie worked at Scootie’s One-Stop on Walker Avenue as a stock clerk and security guard. Investigators say Christopher Nettles tried to rob the store May 16.

Police say when Buie confronted Nettles, one shot was fired, hitting Nettles in the chest. Nettles’ family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the store owner and Buie.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
An Amber Alert is issued for 17-year-old Barbara Sanders of Memphis. Police say she was...
Tennessee Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old abducted in Memphis
One person killed in Shelby County from powerful storms
One storm-related death confirmed in Shelby County
Governor Lee continues to survey the damage in West TN.
Father and son killed at Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville
Myles Wiseman II convicted in long-term rape of daughter
Man convicted in long-term rape of daughter

Latest News

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear: 74 killed in Ky. following Friday’s tornado outbreak
Drone footage captures what appears to be the rubble of a water tower in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Mayfield, Ky. residents working toward recovery after EF-3 tornado
This weekend’s storms knocked out power to more than 54,000 MLGW customers in Memphis.
Orange Mound residents without power for third day following storms
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 736 new cases reported Mon.
Tennessee education commissioner promotes winter break literacy campaign
Tennessee education commissioner promotes winter break literacy campaign