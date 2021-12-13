Advertise with Us
Memorial ceremony for Young Dolph at FedExForum this week

Young Dolph at FedExForum(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Young Dolph will be honored with a public memorial ceremony this week at the FedExForum.

A spokesperson familiar with the event confirms it is set for Thursday at noon.

Young Dolph was shot and killed last month while visiting Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard.

He leaves behind two children and his life partner, Mia Jaye.

The rapper was laid to rest on Nov. 30 in Memphis nearly two weeks after his murder.

His funeral was closed to the public but the community has been honoring the rapper publicly with a display of candles, flowers, stuffed animals and even a Christmas tree outside Makeda’s Cookies which remains closed until 2022.

We are working to learn more details about the ceremony and will update this story.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
One person killed in Shelby County from powerful storms
Myles Wiseman II convicted in long-term rape of daughter
Couple counts blessings after tree crashes into house during severe weather
Kentucky tornado leaves resident devastated; hundreds seeking shelter
