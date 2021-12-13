Advertise with Us
Mayfield, Ky. residents working toward recovery after EF-3 tornado

Drone footage captures what appears to be the rubble of a water tower in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Drone footage captures what appears to be the rubble of a water tower in Mayfield, Kentucky.
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The small Kentucky city of Mayfield is recovering from an EF-3 tornado that swept through the heart of its downtown over the weekend.

Plans for rebuilding the historic area are already underway, and the support from across the country is encouraging for locals who wish to preserve their history.

Donations have poured in from all over, to start relief funds to benefit all over Western Kentucky and also local fundraising efforts specific to Mayfield.

It will take time, as families recover and grieve over what and who have been lost in this tragedy, but with the support already in place, residents are optimistic about the future of their community.

Below are ways that you can donate toward Mayfield relief efforts.

Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

Western Kentucky Restaurant Relief Fund

Mayfield Kentucky Tornado Relief

Mayfield Community Foundation - First Kentucky Bank, C/O Mayfield Community Foundation, 223 S 6th Street, Mayfield, Kentucky / MCF tax ID 83-1549844

