Man shot, killed on Crimson Circle

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Crimson Circle Sunday afternoon.

Police say one man was found shot. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Officer say two suspects were occupying a dark colored sedan with tinted windows and no tags at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

