Man charged in shooting death at Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing charges after a shooting death in Memphis.

Ricky Suell, 37, is charged with second-degree murder and domestic assault.

The shooting happened December 9 at a BP gas station on Riverdale Drive. According to an affidavit, police arrived at the scene and found the victim, Marvell Williamson, on the floor of the store suffering from a gunshot wound. Williamson was transported to Regional One Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A woman, who is in a relationship with Suell, told officers that she and Suell were arguing at the store when he began assaulting her with a closed fist. She said she doesn’t know what happened after she left the store.

The affidavit says officers located Suell on Ridgeway Road December 10. Suell gave investigators a statement that he assaulted the woman and also shot Williamson after a brief altercation.

