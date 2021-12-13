Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Manager Jairo Arguijo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story focuses on new COVID-19 antibody drug AstraZeneca.

Operations Manager Jairo Arguijo joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to discuss who the new COVID-19 drug would benefit.

Another feature highlights New York City being poised to give voting right to noncitizens.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.