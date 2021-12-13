Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Manager Jairo Arguijo

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story focuses on new COVID-19 antibody drug AstraZeneca.

Operations Manager Jairo Arguijo joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to discuss who the new COVID-19 drug would benefit.

Another feature highlights New York City being poised to give voting right to noncitizens.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
One person killed in Shelby County from powerful storms
One storm-related death confirmed in Shelby County
Governor Lee continues to survey the damage in West TN.
Father and son killed at Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville
Myles Wiseman II convicted in long-term rape of daughter
Man convicted in long-term rape of daughter
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado

Latest News

Inside La Prensa Latina with Operations Manager Jairo Arguijo
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Young Dolph at FedExForum
Memorial ceremony honoring Young Dolph at FedExForum sold out