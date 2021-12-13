Advertise with Us
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims

By Gray News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Gray Television is teaming with the Salvation Army to provide relief for those affected by the deadly tornado outbreak that hit several states on Friday and Saturday.

You can donate directly to the Salvation Army’s disaster relief efforts in Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri by texting HLTORNADO to 51555. Message and data rates apply.

You can also donate online by clicking here. Your entire donation will go toward the disaster relief operation you select, and there are no administrative fees.

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland(WBRC)

The Salvation Army is allocating resources to the affected states after multiple tornadoes killed at least 75 people in several states, including at least 64 in Kentucky. Dozens are still unaccounted for.

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 30 tornadoes touched down as a part of the Dec. 10-11 outbreak.

