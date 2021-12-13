Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Congressman Kustoff toured parts of Dresden to assess tornado damage

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The small town of Dresden was left severely damaged after severe storms late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The Dresden Fire Department can bee seen with glass busted out of the windows and the roof caved in.

What used to be an auto-shop is now a pile of wreckage after the roof caved in.

“At the federal level. We’re committed to making sure that Weekly county and all of the communities in West Tennessee have the federal resources that they can get so that they can in fact rebuild,” Congressman Kustoff said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are over, but cold air is moving into the area
Video taken by Olivia Naifeh shows damage in Samburg, Tennessee where the Obion County...
At least 3 dead in tornadoes in northwest Tennessee
Severe weather causing damage across the Mid-South
GALLERY: Severe weather causing damage across the Mid-South
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
One person killed in Shelby County from powerful storms
One storm-related death confirmed in Shelby County

Latest News

Man shot, killed on Crimson Circle
Man shot, killed on Crimson Circle
A pillow found in the rubble of a house in Monette reads "With God, all things are possible"
Monette residents begin path of starting over
A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Authorities release name of victim in Leachville tornado
Mayfield continues cleanup efforts after powerful tornado Friday night
Mayfield continues cleanup efforts after powerful tornado Friday night