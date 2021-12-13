Congressman Kustoff toured parts of Dresden to assess tornado damage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The small town of Dresden was left severely damaged after severe storms late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The Dresden Fire Department can bee seen with glass busted out of the windows and the roof caved in.

What used to be an auto-shop is now a pile of wreckage after the roof caved in.

“At the federal level. We’re committed to making sure that Weekly county and all of the communities in West Tennessee have the federal resources that they can get so that they can in fact rebuild,” Congressman Kustoff said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.