Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 10 Nov

Helping Local Businesses Thrive
We begin with the relationship between communities and businesses, it is a balancing act. We want local businesses to thrive! And a key component to that is a resourceful chamber.
Mark Heuberger | President & CEO of Collierville Chamber of Commerce | colliervillechamber.com
The Sound of the Southern Voice
Streaming the best of the Bluff City. Pop culture, politics, business, and blues. Going behind the scenes of this Memphis-based podcast.
Larry T. Robinson | CEO & Founder of Kudzukian | kudzukian.com
“Sacred Faces: Masks of West Africa”
02 - 30 November | 942 South Cooper St | The Flow Museum of Art & Culture
Exploring West African culture. Experience what this new art history exhibit uncovers and why this project has made it’s way to Memphis.
Jay Etkin | Owner of The Flow Museum of Art & Culture with a focus on Tribal & Visionary Art | theflowmuseum.org
Women’s Leadership Network
The influence to lead and a resource for women in business. I’ll share how this event is helping women navigate leadership.
Alexis Boyd Heinz | Senior Loan Officer at Patriot Bank Mortgage | Women’s Leadership Network
