Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 10 Nov

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Here's what's in today's show:

Helping Local Businesses Thrive

We begin with the relationship between communities and businesses, it is a balancing act. We want local businesses to thrive! And a key component to that is a resourceful chamber.

Mark Heuberger | President & CEO of Collierville Chamber of Commerce | colliervillechamber.com

The Sound of the Southern Voice

Streaming the best of the Bluff City. Pop culture, politics, business, and blues. Going behind the scenes of this Memphis-based podcast.

Larry T. Robinson | CEO & Founder of Kudzukian | kudzukian.com

“Sacred Faces: Masks of West Africa”

02 - 30 November | 942 South Cooper St | The Flow Museum of Art & Culture

Exploring West African culture. Experience what this new art history exhibit uncovers and why this project has made it’s way to Memphis.

Jay Etkin | Owner of The Flow Museum of Art & Culture with a focus on Tribal & Visionary Art | theflowmuseum.org

Women’s Leadership Network

The influence to lead and a resource for women in business. I’ll share how this event is helping women navigate leadership.

Alexis Boyd Heinz | Senior Loan Officer at Patriot Bank Mortgage | Women’s Leadership Network

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

