Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 10 Nov

Helping Local Businesses Thrive

We begin with the relationship between communities and businesses, it is a balancing act. We want local businesses to thrive! And a key component to that is a resourceful chamber.

Mark Heuberger | President & CEO of Collierville Chamber of Commerce | colliervillechamber.com

The Sound of the Southern Voice

Streaming the best of the Bluff City. Pop culture, politics, business, and blues. Going behind the scenes of this Memphis-based podcast.

Larry T. Robinson | CEO & Founder of Kudzukian | kudzukian.com

“Sacred Faces: Masks of West Africa”

02 - 30 November | 942 South Cooper St | The Flow Museum of Art & Culture

Exploring West African culture. Experience what this new art history exhibit uncovers and why this project has made it’s way to Memphis.

Building equitable and compassionate communities through learning, sharing, and celebrating all cultures.

Jay Etkin | Owner of The Flow Museum of Art & Culture with a focus on Tribal & Visionary Art | theflowmuseum.org

Women’s Leadership Network

The influence to lead and a resource for women in business. I’ll share how this event is helping women navigate leadership.

Alexis Boyd Heinz | Senior Loan Officer at Patriot Bank Mortgage | Women’s Leadership Network

