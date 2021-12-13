Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Monday, 15 Nov

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:34 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

New Ballet Ensemble’s NutRemix Returns

A spin on an old classic. We’re going behind the curtain of NutRemix to see how dancers are recreating the nutcracker like you’ve never seen before.

Katie Smythe | CEO & Artistic Director of New Ballet Ensemble & School | newballet.org

Stress-Less Holiday Entertaining

The holiday hustle is on the horizon. But fear not…my next guest is here with tips that remove the stress that comes with the season.

Carolina Tarazona | instagram.com/imcarolinatarazona

Equitable Health Care for Veterans

Helping those who serve. How the veterans health administration plans to meet every need of former soldiers and the major milestone it’s celebrating.

Jon M. Jensen | Chief of Staff, Veterans Health Administration | va.gov

