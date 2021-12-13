Bluff City Life: Friday, 12 Nov
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Heart Transplant Recipient Shares Her Story
One young woman is given the second chance to live again after a gracious heart donation. How you can get involved as a donor.
Naoshia Butler | Heart Transplant Recipient | midsouthtransplant.org
Telisa Franklin | Multicultural Relations Coordinator | Mid-South Transplant
Father-Daughter Duo Paints the Mid-South Coliseum
Nisa Williams & Theo James | Daughter-Father Muralist Team | Mid-South Coliseum, 996 Early Maxwell Blvd
Cozy Home Builder Creates Children’s Books
This children’s books series follows Dwayne The Contractor on the job and is available online.
Dwayne A. Jones | General Contractor, Developer, Author | dwayneajones.com
Conway Cares
The pandemic put a hold on a lot of our lives, but not on kindness. Meet our Conway Cares winner.
