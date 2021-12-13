Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bluff City Life: Friday, 12 Nov

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Heart Transplant Recipient Shares Her Story

One young woman is given the second chance to live again after a gracious heart donation. How you can get involved as a donor.

Naoshia Butler | Heart Transplant Recipient | midsouthtransplant.org

Telisa Franklin | Multicultural Relations Coordinator | Mid-South Transplant

Father-Daughter Duo Paints the Mid-South Coliseum

Nisa Williams & Theo James | Daughter-Father Muralist Team | Mid-South Coliseum, 996 Early Maxwell Blvd

Cozy Home Builder Creates Children’s Books

This children’s books series follows Dwayne The Contractor on the job and is available online.

Dwayne A. Jones | General Contractor, Developer, Author | dwayneajones.com

Conway Cares

The pandemic put a hold on a lot of our lives, but not on kindness. Meet our Conway Cares winner.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
One person killed in Shelby County from powerful storms
One storm-related death confirmed in Shelby County
Governor Lee continues to survey the damage in West TN.
Father and son killed at Cypress Point Resort in Tiptonville
Myles Wiseman II convicted in long-term rape of daughter
Man convicted in long-term rape of daughter
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado

Latest News

Wendy Moten on "The Voice"
Wendy Moten to compete on ‘The Voice’ finale tonight
Bluff City Life
Women's Leadership Network
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 10 Nov
Wendy Moten
Wendy Moten moves into top 10 on ‘The Voice’