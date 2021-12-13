Bluff City Life: Friday, 12 Nov

Nisa Williams is a rising senior at Crosstown High. With fellow student artists she created the Ida B. Wells mural at Crosstown High in 2019 and more recently an MLK 2021 and Black History art installation, scheduled to be displayed at Crosstown Concourse later this summer. She is presently spending this summer splitting her time between work on the Coliseum murals and attending the Governor’s School for the Arts at Middle Tennessee State University.

Theo James is a well-known artist in North Memphis known for custom air-brush installations at small businesses in his community. Recognized as a pioneer of the air-brush scene and style that is popular in North Memphis, he developed his style by airbrushing t-shirts at the Mid-South Fair as a teenager and young adult. Theo is also a muralist, tattooist, and, most importantly, a mentor to his daughter as she makes her own way in art.