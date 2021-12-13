Advertise with Us
Best Life: Give presents with a purpose this holiday season

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Something big, something small? Something sparkling or something practical? Have you asked for a special holiday gift yet? Do you know what you want? Well, according to a survey in Oracle it seems most people don’t really get what they want.

Seventy-seven percent of consumers plan to return some of their gifts. Nearly 20% expect to return more than half. But what if the gifts you get and the gifts you give had another purpose to help someone else. Would you feel differently about the present? There’s a new trend and it’s giving gifts that give back.

Presents with purpose is the idea that the gifts you give, give back. One idea, pandemic plants. Not only do they help the environment, but a study of more than 4,200 people also revealed houseplants brought emotional benefits.

Meanwhile, some companies promise to donate to charity every time you buy a gift.

Bridgewater candle promises to donate three meals to a hungry child every time you buy one. Out of Print uses totes and t-shirts as a way to remind everyone of the power that a good book holds. For each product sold, they donate a book to a community in need. Globein empowers artisans to continue their craft and get paid for it. Sign up for $35 a month and a box is delivered to your door. So far 11,000 artists have benefited.

Snack Nation donates meals to families in need for every box purchased. To date, more than 17 million meals have been donated. Have a friend who wears crazy socks? Wrap up a pair of Bombas. For every one you purchase, one is donated to the homeless. So far 50 million have been given.

If you are thinking of something more local, hold a holiday party where each guest is invited to bring two books, one for a guest, one for the local library or homeless shelter. The same goes for educational toys for children and dog toys for the shelter.

There are just so many ideas. But I love the idea that you can give a gift that makes twice the impact. Be sure to check for local businesses who donate locally with each purchase.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Robert Walko, Videographer and Editor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
One person killed in Shelby County from powerful storms
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
Myles Wiseman II convicted in long-term rape of daughter
Couple counts blessings after tree crashes into house during severe weather
