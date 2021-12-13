Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

4 dead after storms rip through Tennessee

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday’s severe weather which caused tornadoes across the Mid-South took the lives of several Tennesseans.

So far we know four people died in Tennessee during those storms. Two in Lake County, one in Obion County and one here in Shelby County.

We’ve learned the person who died in Shelby County was 54-year-old, Lisa Taylor.

Taylor died Friday night after a storm swept through Orange Mound knocking over a tree, which crashed into the bedroom where she was sleeping. Taylor was a longtime florist at Rachel’s Flower Shop near Poplar and Hollywood.

We talked with her former co-workers and friends who say she had a gift when it came to flowers.

“Lisa just taught me so much in the last two years,” said Sherry Howell. “I loved working beside her and learning from her.”

Taylor left the flower shop in October to take a job with Transportation Security Administration at the airport. But her former co-workers say she was still a part of their family and they’re heartbroken over her loss.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
Friends remember Orange Mound woman killed during storms
One person killed in Shelby County from powerful storms
One storm-related death confirmed in Shelby County
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
Couple counts blessings after tree crashes into house during severe weather
Couple counts blessings after tree crashes into house during overnight storms
Police: Suspect wanted for three early morning robberies
Police: Suspect wanted for three early morning robberies

Latest News

A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado damage in Arkansas, Tennessee
Daylight shows tornado damage at Monette, AR nursing home
Tornado destroys nursing home in Arkansas, 1 dead
Nursing home
Tornado destroys nursing home in Arkansas, 1 dead
Arkansas Governor declares a state of emergency after Friday night storms
Arkansas governor declares a state of emergency after Friday night storms