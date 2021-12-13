4 dead after storms rip through Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday’s severe weather which caused tornadoes across the Mid-South took the lives of several Tennesseans.

So far we know four people died in Tennessee during those storms. Two in Lake County, one in Obion County and one here in Shelby County.

We’ve learned the person who died in Shelby County was 54-year-old, Lisa Taylor.

Taylor died Friday night after a storm swept through Orange Mound knocking over a tree, which crashed into the bedroom where she was sleeping. Taylor was a longtime florist at Rachel’s Flower Shop near Poplar and Hollywood.

We talked with her former co-workers and friends who say she had a gift when it came to flowers.

“Lisa just taught me so much in the last two years,” said Sherry Howell. “I loved working beside her and learning from her.”

Taylor left the flower shop in October to take a job with Transportation Security Administration at the airport. But her former co-workers say she was still a part of their family and they’re heartbroken over her loss.

